Des Moines police identify man killed in Forest Avenue shooting

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue as Ruben Lee Porter Sr., 36, of Des Moines.

Porter died Thursday morning in the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue, according to a news release from Sgt. Paul Parizek, marking the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

Earlier this week one person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of Hickman Road.

No arrests or suspects in either case had been reported as of Friday morning. Both are still being investigated.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ruben Lee Porter Sr. identified as man killed in Des Moines shooting