Des Moines police identify man who died after being hit by a vehicle Monday

Des Moines police have identified the man who was killed when he and a police officer were struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Donald Hill, 31, of Des Moines died early Tuesday at a local hospital.

According to Des Moines police, Hill allegedly fled on foot from a traffic stop on the city's south side around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Senior Police Officer Curt Brass, who initiated the stop in the 3700 block of SE 14th Street, gave chase. The two men had a "physical struggle" in the southbound lanes of SE 14th Street, according to a police news release, and the chase continued into the northbound lanes where they were struck by a vehicle.

Brass, who has been with DMPD since 2017, remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the release.

Hill had an active warrant for his arrest related to a drug charge, the release said, and was driving with a barred license.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit the men.

"Evidence indicates that the crash was unavoidable," Parizek said.

DMPD continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol.

