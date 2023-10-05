Des Moines police investigate shooting on Hickman Road
Des Moines police investigate shooting on Hickman Road
2024 Ducati DesertX Rally upgrades the stock DesertX to race spec. Tell us you're thinking Dakar without telling us you're thinking Dakar.
The ZR2 Bison adds extra capability for both high-speed desert-running and super-low-speed rock crawling. It's a lot of fun.
2024 Honda Passport gets slight changes mainly pertaining to the TrailSport as well as the new Black Edition trim levels.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
A Kenyan parliamentary committee formed in August to investigate operations and activities of Sam Altman’s crypto project, Worldcoin, in the East African country, has recommended for it to be shut down. The committee, in a report published today and seen by TechCrunch, called on Kenya’s ICT regulator, the Communication Authority, to disable Worldcoin’s physical and virtual presence “including blacklisting the IP addresses of related websites” until the country establishes proper regulations over virtual assets. The recommendations by the team of lawmakers come after Kenya suspended Worldcoin enrollment in the country in early August over concerns related to the “authenticity and legality” of its activities in the areas of security, financial services and data protection.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
Hot Wheels turned a 1987 Porsche 944 into an off-road-ready shooting brake, and it's offering it as a built-to-order diecast car.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
We're in for another fun weekend in college football as we fully dive into conference play.
The long wait for the Grenadier is almost over for Americans, as the hardcore off-road SUV has finally entered production at Ineos' European factory.
On Monday, relatively new hacking group Ransomed.vc made the lofty claim that it had successfully compromised "all" of the company's systems, as reported by Cybersecurity Connect. Now a second threat actor has leaked the data believed to be in Ransomed.vc's possession, claiming the former are "scammers" trying to "chase influence."
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
Drive Pilot is the first proper SAE Level 3 autonomy system on the road, meaning when the car is driving itself you, the driver, aren't even liable for the car's behavior. That's an impressive feat, but it's one that comes with a lot of caveats.