Des Moines police investigate shooting that left one injured Saturday on University Avenue

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department are investigating a shooting Saturday night near the 1700 block of University Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. during a dispute between two people that resulted in one being shot in the shoulder by the other, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The victim is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital, according to a news release.

Arrests are yet to be made as police continue to investigate.

