Des Moines police investigating rumored threat of weapon at Roosevelt High School

Des Moines police are investigating the source of a rumored threat of a weapon being brought to school at Roosevelt High School and have provided additional security at the school on Friday.

The incident was reported Thursday evening after a student had heard second-hand that another student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school, according to Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools. Roeder was unaware of what type of weapon was involved in the threat.

With heightened security and caution, classes were held at Roosevelt on Friday and after-school activities were set to go on as planned. Families were allowed to have their students stay home from school if they didn't feel safe, Roeder said.

No weapons were discovered on the campus Friday and the student who allegedly made the threat was not at school, Roeder continued, adding that police were attempting to locate the student.

"We treat (all threats) like they are credible until we can prove that they are not," Sgt. Paul Parizek, the spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department, said about the rumored threat Friday.

Parizek would not directly say whether the threat was credible, citing the active investigation, but Roeder said that, as the day went on, there was no indication that the threat was credible.

Ahead of Friday's classes, Roosevelt's principal, Steve Schappaugh, alerted parents of the rumor.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share information about what they know. As always, if anyone hears or sees something that is of concern, we need to know," Schappaugh wrote in an email.

"We do not have much information, however, we have shared everything we've learned with Public Safety and Des Moines Police. They continue to be responsive and supportive in our efforts to stay on top of the rumor."

A Des Moines police officer was stationed at Roosevelt's parking lot during school and additional security was patrolling the school's grounds, Roeder said.

The threat comes at the heels of a deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan earlier this week. Four students were fatally shot — allegedly by a 15-year-old student at the school — and seven others injured, including a teacher. Dozens of schools in the Detroit metro have closed due to threats received in the shooting's aftermath.

"In light of the tragic school shooting in Michigan earlier this week, it is completely understandable that something like this is a cause for concern," Roeder said.

The threat also follows an incident at Southeast Polk High School on Wednesday, where a student was found with a gun and was taken into custody.

