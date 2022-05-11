Des Moines man charged in eighth homicide in 2022

Des Moines police arrested a man late Tuesday after investigating a homicide on University Avenue in Des Moines.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of University Avenue for a welfare check, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. They found an adult woman who died. Police determined the death was not of natural causes.

Detectives are currently investigating, including interviewing witnesses and examining evidence.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The homicide is the city's eighth in 2022.

According to an updated news release, Des Moines detectives arrested a 58-year-old Des Moines resident who has been charged with first-degree murder. The man is also being charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault and harassment.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man arrested for Des Moines homicide on University Avenue