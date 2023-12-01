Des Moines police locate 34-year-old man with autism who went missing Friday

The Des Moines Police Department has found a missing 34-year-old man with autism and has relocated him with his caretaker.

Authorities asked the public to help find Adrian Johnson who went missing early Friday afternoon.

Johnson went missing from the 3800 block of Southeast Fifth Street in Des Moines at about 1:50 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Authorities found Johnson later that afternoon.

"Adrian is an autistic person and functions at a cognitive level much below his actual age," authorities said in a statement. "Adrian has gone missing from home before and was located at a local fast food restaurant."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police locate missing 34-year-old man with autism