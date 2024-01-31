Des Moines police: Man armed with gun tied up three women during home-invasion burglary

Police sirens

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a home-invasion burglary where a man in a ski mask armed with a gun tied up three women in their home on early Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of E. Granger Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood after a child called 911 and said a man with a handgun broke into their house at 4:35 a.m., said spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The suspect, who was described as a 6’2” Spanish-speaking man wearing a black-colored ski mask and clad in black clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived, Parizek said.

Investigators learned the suspect forced his way into the home and used duct tape to tie up three adults, Parizek said. Two children escaped into a bedroom and called 911.

Nobody was seriously injured during the burglary, he said.

Detectives are asking the residents of the neighborhood to check their surveillance camera systems for any images that can be helpful in identifying or locating the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Des Moines Police Department detectives at 515-237-1552 or submit tips online through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man tied up three women in Des Moines home invasion, police say