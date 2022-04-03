Des Moines police: Man hospitalized after Court Avenue shooting

One person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in the Court Avenue entertainment district of downtown Des Moines.

At 12:37 a.m. Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to a report of a shooting behind the Court Center Building at 216 Court Ave., said Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Paul Parizek. Witnesses told officers that a fight broke out inside the building, and as security cleared out those people, shots were fired outside, Parizek said.

One man was shot in his abdomen and hospitalized in serious condition, Parizek said.

No arrests were made. Detectives are still investigating, Parizek said.

