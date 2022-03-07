Des Moines police: Multiple victims shot outside East High School

Des Moines Police say multiple people have been shot outside of East High School on Monday afternoon.

The Des Moines Register is working to confirm further details. The shooting appears to have occurred outside of the building, but on school grounds.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

