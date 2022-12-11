Des Moines police officer placed on leave following arrest on drunken-driving charge

The Des Moines Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave during an investigation into a drunken-driving arrest.

Senior Police Officer Angel Danniel Aguilar Perez, a five-year veteran, was arrested Sunday by the West Des Moines Police Department and charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release.

Both are misdemeanor criminal charges, the release said.

A close-up image of the flashing lights atop a squad car, as the blurry lights of other distant vehicles, businesses and traffic signals dot up the hazy nighttime background.

The Des Moines Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting the investigation, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Five-year Des Moines police officer arrested on drunken-driving charge