Good morning.

Two Des Moines police officers are suing six protestors, including now-City Council member Indira Sheumaker, who they allege assaulted them during a protest at the Iowa Capitol in 2020.

Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George are accusing Sheumaker in the suit of assault and battery. Also named are five other defendants. All six defendants were criminally charged, according to the complaint. Several, including Sheumaker, pleaded guilty, and Sheumaker was sentenced to probation.

Not all of the cases are available via online court records.

The July 1, 2020, protest in front of the Iowa Capitol occurred during ongoing unrest that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. At least 17 people were arrested, according to police statements at the time.

The complaint asserted that the tactics of the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, then known as Des Moines Black Lives Matter, were "nothing short of domestic terrorism."

The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement held a protest Wednesday night on Court Avenue.

Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris has more on the lawsuit below in today's newsletter.

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson. You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com. You can encourage your friends to subscribe to this newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police officers accuse council member of assault