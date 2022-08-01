Des Moines police open homicide investigation after man dies in hospital of gunshot wounds

Police are investigating the homicide of a man who arrived at a hospital Sunday evening with gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

The adult male walked into Broadlawns Medical Center, located at 1801 Hickman Rd. in Des Moines, with a gunshot wound, Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Police arrived at Broadlawns around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed by police, later died of his injuries, Parizek said.

Police are investigating a potential crime scene in the 1300 block of 12th Street, according to the release.

This is the city's 11th homicide of 2022.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man dies of gunshot wounds in Iowa; police investigate homicide