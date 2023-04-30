Body found in pond may be missing woman

The body of a missing woman was believed to be found in a Clive pond, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

Police on Saturday had requested help to locate Joann Stone, 48, who was last seen in West Des Moines early Friday morning. The department wrote on Twitter that she was in a medical facility and she did not have any personal belongings or her vehicle with her.

The body was found at about 3:45 p.m. in the 12400 block of Woodlands Parkway. The person is believed to be Stone, but the Polk County medical examiner will make a positive identification and determine the cause and manner of death, according to the release.

A preliminary examination showed no evidence of a crime, according to the release.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Body found in pond may be missing Des Moines woman