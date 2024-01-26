Des Moines police return stolen car after arresting thief with outstanding warrants

Des Moines police say they arrested a suspected car thief on Friday.

Working closely with the owner, officers we were able to track the stolen car to a neighborhood apartment complex.

Officials say the suspect had outstanding warrants which included a “no-bail escape” from the Department of Corrections.

The stolen car has been returned to its rightful owner.

“Kudos to our dedicated Patrol Teams for their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe!” said a spokesperson. “Today, their quick response and collaboration with the owner of a stolen car led to a successful recovery within hours.”