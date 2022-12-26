Des Moines police shoot, kill armed 16-year-old during domestic dispute

Des Moines police early Monday shot and killed a 16-year-old boy who they said raised a gun toward them as they tried to defuse a domestic dispute.

A police news release said a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at 400 E. McKinley Ave., an apartment complex a few blocks north of Blank Park Zoo on the south side. The caller said it involved the boy, who was armed with a handgun, the release said.

According to the account provided by police, officers arrive to find the armed boy in an apartment with other family members. "Officers began several minutes of negotiations in an effort to de-escalate the situation," it said. "During that time, several pleas were made for him to put the handgun down."

Then the boy raised the gun toward the officers and more than one fired their handguns at him, the release said.

"Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR," it said. "Des Moines Fire Department medics responded to the scene and assumed those efforts as they transported the patient to a local hospital. He later died at the hospital."

The officers' body cams were recording during the confrontation, the release said. It said the shooting was the first involving Des Moines officers in 2022.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is aiding in the investigation, and more details will be released later today, police said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Boy, 16, dead after Des Moines police shoot him during dispute