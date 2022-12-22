Des Moines police: Shooter in killing of mother, daughter dies of self-inflicted wound

Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20, were shot and killed early Monday in their Merle Hay neighborhood home in Des Moines.

A man who shot and killed a mother and daughter in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood, then shot himself in a nearby park, has died, police said Thursday.

Police identified him as Jason Rothman, 22.

Rothman broke into the home of Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20, who lived together in the 2600 block of 53rd St., and killed both of them about 3 a.m. Monday, Des Moines police investigators said.

Police have said they believe Rothman was the daughter’s former boyfriend.

Rothman called emergency dispatchers shortly after the shooting to confess to the killings and say he was going to commit suicide, police said. He was found at nearby Riley Park with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital.

Police say Jason Rothman, 22, the gunman in the killing of a mother and daughter in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood, went to this park after the shooting and shot himself. They said Thursday he had died of his wound.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the park, and evidence indicates it was used in the murders as well as the suicide.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. The killings were the 19th and 20th in Des Moines this year.

Their deaths add to the toll of domestic violence in Iowa, which stood at 12 this year as of the end of August, the most recent figure available.

More:Man killed in robbery, one suspect commits suicide, Des Moines police say

Domestic violence hotlines

If you need help with a threatening domestic situation, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office recommends the following resources:

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline — 800-770-1650

National Domestic Violence Hotline — 800-799-SAFE or 799-7233; TTY 800-787-3224; Text Line – Text “START” to 88788

Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline — 866-331-9474; Text Line: Text “LOVEIS” to 22522

Homicide victim Natasha Williams loved by students at Merrill Middle School, colleagues say

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DMPD name shooter in slaying of mother, daughter, say he has died