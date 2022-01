Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died, marking city's first homicide of 2022

A shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city’s first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday, police said.

Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines was shot on Jan. 9, 2022, and died Jan. 27 of his injuries. Des Moines police say his killing is the first homicide of 2022.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex, police said. Officers called to the scene found Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Thompson was rushed in critical condition to a Des Moines hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a police news release.

No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines shooting: Trishay Marsean Thompson died Jan. 27, 2022