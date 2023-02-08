Des Moines Public Schools may close buildings, cut staff to balance future budgets

Central Campus is seen on April 29, 2021 in Des Moines.

Des Moines Public Schools officials could close buildings as part of balancing next year's budget. They're also exploring the potential for staff cuts.

That's what officials said Tuesday during a Des Moines School Board discussion on the 2023-24 school year budget. They are in the beginning stages of planning a budget amid new legislation that uses taxpayer money to help send students to private schools and a 3% state funding increase that lags behind sky-high inflation.

Closing yet-to-be-identified buildings and moving expenses to nongeneral fund accounts, as well as other cuts, could save an estimated $1 million, according to a presentation by Interim Superintendent Matt Smith and Chief Financial Officer Shashank Aurora.

“We're looking on both for FY '24 and, of course beyond, the elimination of some facilities and the consolidation of other facilities," Smith said during the meeting. "And, so, there's more to come on that and our budget season but there is some consolidation that will be taking place."

This is not the first time officials have discussed closing buildings as a cost-saving measure.

During 2022-23 budget discussions, Aurora told the board the district might have to consider closing buildings in the future.

Closures could be considered for the 2024-25 school year budget as well, Smith said.

Additional proposed cuts include changes to the employee health care plan and staffing. Proposed staffing cuts could include 2% of the teaching staff because of declining enrollment, 5% of support staff and 5% of central office staff.

The newly passed "school choice" law will put $7,598 into an account for every student for private school tuition or related expenses. The law was a top priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds over the last three legislative sessions.

The new law also gives public school districts $1,205 in additional money for each private school student who lives within district boundaries but they would lose the $7,598 per student for those who leave the district for a private school.

Officials estimate this could lead to $3.1 million in additional funds for the district.

The budget will likely not be approved until April. District officials plan to hold community budget information meetings in late February and early March.

Informational meetings:

Feb. 28, 7-9 a.m., North High School library, 501 Holcomb Ave.

Feb. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Roosevelt High School library, 4419 Center St.

March 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., East High School library, 815 E. 13th St.

March 2, 7-9 a.m., Lincoln High School counseling and conferencing center, 2600 SW Ninth St.

March 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hoover High School library, 4800 NW Aurora Ave.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Public Schools may close buildings to balance future budgets