Here are the Des Moines Register's 2024 People to Watch

It's a Des Moines Register tradition to close out each year and open the next by introducing readers to 15 People to Watch — individuals expected to make an impact on Iowa in the coming year.

This year's nominations from readers and our journalists totaled nearly 60 people and posed hard decisions for staff members charged with winnowing them to just 15.

The final 15 include people in business and the arts, those who train the world-class athletes of the future, chefs on the cutting edge, farmers teaching refugees how to run their own farms, and people fighting for representation through cosmetics and medicine. We hope that you are as inspired by reading about them as we were in profiling them.

As we profile these amazing people, we will add links to articles about them on this page. In the meantime, you can read about the 2023 People to Watch and a where-are-they-now of past People to Watch.

Dickson Jensen

Dickson Jensen has a penchant for turning his passions into destinations. He opened The Harvester Club, an 18-hole golf course midway between Des Moines and Marshalltown, in 2000. Golf publications rank it among the best in the United States, and it is becoming a mecca for those serious about the game.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that another of Jensen’s passions ― coaching young people in basketball ― is spawning another destination development that's expected to open late next year. When completed, the $40 million Kettlestone Central Sports Complex in Waukee will have two buildings housing 12 full-sized indoor basketball courts, an outdoor court, stadium-style seating and parking for 1,000 cars.

Kathir Kalyanaraman

Kathir Kalyanaraman founded the Tech Gift Foundation, which donates refurbished laptops and other personal electronics to refugees.

Johnston High School student Kathir Kalyanaraman, 16, received hundreds of laptop computers and handheld electronic devices and gave them to refugees and other immigrants across Iowa — efforts he wants to expand in 2024, maybe even out of state. He wants to show that “age doesn't determine how much impact you have on the community. You could be 70 years old, older or even younger than I am to really create an impact within the community.”

Ashlan Lippert

Community Resource Specialist Ashlan Lippert poses for a portrait Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Des Moines Public Library's Central Library. Lippert is the library's first social worker and is implementing new programs like community fridge and the growing outreach program.

Lippert is the first social worker on staff at the Des Moines Central Library. Her work with the city's most vulnerable population is part of an effort to expand the library's role as a center of community resources, helping connect people to agencies across the city and metro area.

Angela Mickens

Angela Mickens checks the blood sugar of a patient during a Black Women’s Health Coalition event by Black Women 4 Healthy Living at Corinthian Baptist Church on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Des Moines.

Mickens has channeled her passion for helping those patients to efforts outside the operating room, becoming a prominent advocate for improved health outcomes for women of color in the metro. She she joined Black Women 4 Healthy Living, a local organization focused on addressing health disparities faced by Black women, and now is on the precipice of making notable change in the health of Black women across the Des Moines metro.

Sam Summers

Sam Summers of First Fleet Concerts sits for a photo at his office in the East Village, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

While he was still in college at Iowa State, Sam Summers founded First Fleet Concerts, a promotion and booking company that’s responsible for shows across the middle of the country. He co-owns the 683-capacity live entertainment venue Wooly’s in the East Village; started Hinterland Music Festival, which brought musicians Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan to Iowa last summer; and partnered with Live Nation to book the new Waukee venue Vibrant Music Hall. And he bought the Val Air Ballroom for $1.9 million, shutting it down in December 2022 to renovate it back to its 1950s heyday. His long investment in developing Des Moines’ music scene and his upcoming opening of the historic Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in February make Summers one of the Des Moines Register's People to Watch in 2024.

