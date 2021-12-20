Des Moines Register's top 10 investigations of 2021: Digging for facts, holding the powerful accountable

When Reader's Watchdog Lee Rood first wrote about 13-year-old Sam Woodley, he had been stuck in a youth shelter for 6½ months.

Sam, who has autism, attention deficit hyperactivity and attachment disorders, anxiety and depression, would prowl at night and hide things and sometimes touched others inappropriately. It was no longer safe for him to stay with his family near Clarion, but his desperate parents could not find suitable care for him.

His mother, Nicole Woodley, a Lutheran pastor, reached out to the Reader's Watchdog, and Rood began researching why residential facilities were rejecting Sam, who needed a place that cares for children with both intellectual challenges and mental illness. Rood found that hundreds of children like Sam need similar services, but few facilities in Iowa offer them. And without specialized care, they risk reaching adulthood without the skills to function independently in society.

Sam Woodley, 13, plays with Sugar after feeding the baby goat at his family's farm on May 21 in Clarion. Sam is autistic and suffers some mental health challenges. The Woodleys spent more than six months trying to get support from the state to find a suitable residential care facility for Sam that would give him his best life possible.

It's usually not possible to draw a straight line between the Des Moines Register's investigative reporting and a result that improves Iowans' lives. But it's also true that when a reporter starts asking questions, sometimes red tape gets sliced.

A month after Rood's column appeared, a company admitted Sam into a residential program in Altoona.

This is the essence of the Register's investigative reporting: When Iowans need help or answers and aren't getting them, our reporters dig in, ask tough questions and hold people in authority accountable.

I consider investigative reporting to be a top newsroom priority. Register journalists file public records requests, analyze documents and data and mine in-the-know sources to right wrongs and make a positive difference in the lives of Iowans.

In light of that mission, I started an annual tradition of recapping some of our top investigative work. Here's my personal top 10 for 2021, in roughly chronological order:

1. Complaints of police misconduct kept secret

Investigations coach Jason Clayworth, now a reporter for Axios, and reporter Andrea Sahouri examined the wall of protections for police officers that leaves the public in the dark about alleged and actual police misconduct. For example, while the Des Moines Police Department acknowledged that its officers had been the subject of 200 complaints filed in the past two years, the department released records on just two to the Register. Often, the only way the public learns about officer misconduct is when people who believe they’ve been mistreated file lawsuits. Des Moines has paid over $1.7 million in settlements and jury verdicts since 2016 in nine such cases, Clayworth and Sahouri reported. And the mechanisms for protecting the public against officers who have committed misconduct are often slow. Clayworth and Sahouri reported on a former Cedar Rapids police officer, Nathan Baughan, who was fired in 2017 after video showed he lied about seeing a baggie of drugs before making an arrest. Yet Baughan landed a job as a patrol officer in Tipton and worked part-time as an officer in Mechanicsville before Iowa revoked his certification as a peace officer — 27 months after his firing in Cedar Rapids.

2. Taxpayers on hook as development plans unravel

The new parking garage at 5th and Walnut streets on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. The garage was originally part of a 40-story combined apartment and hotel tower, entertainment complex and parking garage planned for the lot.

Growth and development reporter Kim Norvell dug into what went wrong with The Fifth, a grand plan for a downtown Des Moines apartment and hotel tower slated to be Iowa’s third-tallest skyscraper. The vision ended in a tangle of litigation, with city taxpayers on the hook to pay $42 million for the only part of the project that was built: a giant parking garage. Norvell reviewed hundreds of pages of planning and court documents and interviewed key players to piece together the timeline of changes that increased the project's scale and complexity and ultimately led to the implosion of its financing and the developer’s default on his loan. Norvell later did a similar investigation tracing the unraveling of Blackbird Investments’ plans for a 33-story downtown skyscraper. The City Council had provided tax incentives for both projects. Stung by the two defaults, it has implemented new internal controls to lessen the city's financial exposure on such projects.

3. Increased dismissals in repeat drunken-driving arrests

Danyel Hardisty with her 7-year-old son prior to the crash that killed her outside Perry on Feb. 2.

In February, a drunken driver killed 39-year-old Danyel Hardisty of Minburn and severely injured her 7-year-old son in a head-on crash. It turned out that Stephen Wink, 53, of Council Bluffs had already been arrested at least four times for drunken driving and should have been behind bars. But pandemic-related court delays contributed to the dismissal of his OWI case. That prompted Rood, the Reader's Watchdog, to investigate how the court system handles serious OWI cases (defined as a third or subsequent charge), and she found that such cases were dismissed more often in 2020 than in previous years. In many cases, she found, defendants had refused field sobriety or other alcohol testing, which can hinder prosecutors' ability to gain convictions. More county attorneys are advising officers to seek search warrants to get blood samples when suspects don’t comply, Rood reported. Many prosecutors also believe repeat offenders should receive longer prison sentences to keep them off the roads. But experts also point to the need for greater access to high-quality addiction treatment programs.

4. Family denied access to death records

Christopher Rios, top middle, was a wrestler at Iowa City High and a caring young man with a great sense of humor, his family and friends said. However, he was arrested and spent time in a youth facility for minors after running into legal troubles at a young age.

First came the call that Melinda McNabb's son, 28-year-old Christopher James Rios, had contracted COVID-19 while incarcerated at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. The next call was even worse: Rios had injured himself. Two days later, he was dead. Prison officials say he killed himself, but have released few details in response to family members’ skeptical questions. Reporters Eric Ferkenhoff and Sahouri sought to get answers from prison officials and reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including medical, autopsy and disciplinary records, lawsuits and letters. But the Department of Corrections also denied many of the Register’s requests for information, including access to video footage from cameras in the room where prison staffers said they found Rios before he was taken to the hospital. Ferkenhoff and Sahouri obtained a medical examiner's report showing nearly 40 minutes passed before Rios was found. Hospital records indicate no one administered CPR for 30 minutes or more. Corrections officials contend that Iowa Code precludes release of investigative findings. But Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, noted that confidentiality laws are intended to protect the privacy of the individual, and that in this case, the department is protecting itself instead.

5. Failures exposed in prison security

A crowd of people gathers outside of the Anamosa State Penitentiary on March 24 to listen to a news conference about the investigation into the killing of a nurse and correctional officer inside the prison the previous day. Two inmates were convicted in their deaths.

After two inmates killed a nurse and a correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary in March, investigative reporter Daniel Lathrop began looking into prison security and the system’s overall operations. Among his findings: One of the prisoners had previously assaulted a prison staff member and allegedly planned an escape attempt from a county jail, yet was on a work detail and had access to tools at the time of the killings. (The employees were beaten to death with hammers.) Lathrop also reviewed staffing and found that two decades of budget cuts had left Iowa's prisons understaffed and overmatched by a growing inmate population. In addition, his research uncovered that officials of a company hired to conduct a review of the prison system’s security failures, CGL Companies, did not disclose some details about the organization's past, including a $750,000 settlement of a Mississippi attorney general's lawsuit alleging racketeering by a CGL subsidiary. A corrections department spokesman said it considers the subsidiary a separate company, so no disclosure was required.

6. Exposing breach of trust by county worker

A woman went to Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Services for help, telling the agency she'd been sexually assaulted and harassed by a man she knew. The woman, a therapist and social worker, feared the man would follow through with a threat to file a complaint that could jeopardize her professional license. He didn’t. Instead, it was an agency advocate who filed a report about her to her licensure board, violating her confidentiality and threatening her career. Courts reporter William Morris told this story through interviews and documents, including a judge’s comments upbraiding the county, saying the advocate’s breaches of confidentiality “exacerbated (the woman’s) condition as a vulnerable sexual assault victim." Ultimately, the county paid a $167,000 lawsuit settlement. An official overseeing the crisis center said the agency acknowledges the error and has worked hard to ensure it meets professional standards going forward.

7. Accusations of hazardous materials mishandling

Alex Patch, a city driver for FedEx Freight, complained to Iowa authorities about what he said was mishandling of an acid spill at his Saylor Township workplace.

Lathrop reported in September that the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration was looking into allegations of mishandling of hazardous materials at a FedEx Corp. freight facility near Des Moines. That investigation was prompted by an employee complaint that the company had not provided proper personal protective equipment to workers after a formic acid spill. Following two other spills, employees were given disposable masks and told to keep working during cleanup, workers told Lathrop. In a later incident involving a strong odor from liquid in a bulk container, workers were allowed to leave to seek medical treatment, employees said. Employees have asked that an outside firm investigate the incidents, that written guidelines on spill response be revised and that supervisors receive more training on hazardous materials handling.

8. Questions over housing nonprofit’s finances

Joe Stevens gives a tour of the new Joppa Homeless Resource Center.

Joppa, a Des Moines nonprofit that directly assists and advocates for people without housing, has long pushed a plan to build a village of tiny houses where people would have a safe place to live as well as support services such as job training and access to public transportation. But when concerns arose about the group's finances, Rood interviewed volunteers and former workers (Joppa had experienced a recent exodus) and analyzed the organization’s tax filings. Many of the people she interviewed questioned Joppa’s lack of transparency about financial matters. Joppa CEO Joe Stevens acknowledged to Rood that the group has never arranged for a formal audit but pledged it will do so going forward. Joppa has done much-needed hands-on work with people who are homeless and has attracted a bevy of prominent donors. Its tiny house village project may well be a good step toward getting more people housed, but Rood’s reporting has helped prod elected officials to ask harder questions to ensure Joppa’s financial house is in order before moving forward.

9. Concerns over safety of river rapids rides

The Raging River ride at Adventureland Amusement Park in Altoona, shown in 2004.

After a raft overturned on Adventureland Amusement Park’s Raging River ride and killed 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo on July 3, investigative reporter Lathrop began examining the emergency response to the accident and the safety of river rapids rides in general. His review of fire department incident reports and public safety radio channels showed confusion and holdups as firefighters and ambulances made their way to the site. In addition, Lathrop collected hundreds of accident reports regarding simulated river rapids rides around the world. His review found a decades-long string of deaths and injuries, including several on rides made by the manufacturer of Adventureland's Raging River, Intamin Amusement Rides. Lathrop’s investigation turned up 21 serious accidents involving such rapids rides around the globe since 1984, and at least eight deaths. In November, the Iowa Division of Labor said Adventureland had violated 17 safety standards in connection with the accident. Guy Cook, a lawyer for Adventureland’s owners, contested those findings. He's said the owners will leave "no stone unturned" in investigating the accident and determining its cause.

10. Lawyers: Sex trafficking case goes uninvestigated

Pieper Lewis

Reporter Philip Joens examined the life circumstances of 17-year-old Pieper Lewis and the criminal case that may send her to prison for 20 years for killing a man she says raped her multiple times. Her attorneys say she was kicked out of her home and taken in by a man who had sex with her and coerced her to have sex with other men, including the one she killed. Experts on the issue say the Des Moines teen is a classic victim of sex trafficking. She was 15 at the time of the killing, making sex with her a crime because she was too young to give consent. But nothing in court records shows that police have investigated her alleged exploitation. Joens and reporter Ferkenhoff also teamed up on a companion piece about a new report concluding that Iowa and many other states fail to treat young people ensnared in human trafficking as victims and often charge them with prostitution or crimes like robberies or drug dealing that they commit to survive or please their captors.

As always, thank you to our subscribers for helping make this kind of important, in-depth local journalism possible.

