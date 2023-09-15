Des Moines resident arrested for felony vandalism, allegedly damages 15 cop cars during Cy-Hawk game

A 25-year-old Des Moines resident is facing more than a dozen felony charges stemming from their alleged role in vandalizing several law enforcement vehicles last weekend in Ames.

The Iowa State University Police Department reported that 15 vehicles from the Iowa State Patrol and Story County Sheriff’s Office were damaged during the Sept. 9 Cy-Hawk game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

In an email to the Ames Tribune, the ISU PD said the vehicles were "gashed" and, in some cases, "caused extensive damage."

Investigators “shared posts on social media that generated several tips in the case” and identified the Des Moines 25-year-old, who faces eight counts of first-degree criminal mischief and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Law enforcement was able to track the individual through security camera footage in the student tailgating lots at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 9, the same time the Cy-Hawk game was scheduled to kick. ISU PD posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter.com) Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old turned their self into the police Friday and was booked into the Story County Jail.

The eight charges of first-degree criminal mischief, according to ISU police, are each Class C felonies for damage causing more than $10,000 in damage. The seven second-degree criminal charges are Class D felonies for damage under $10,000 and more than $1,500.

