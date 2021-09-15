Des Moines restaurateur faces felony assault charge

Grumpy Goat Tavern owner Steven McFadden is facing a felony assault charge over allegations he beat his ex-girlfriend and caused her to lose consciousness in July.

Driving the news: McFadden — who owns multiple other metro establishments, including Tipsy Crow and Sambetti's — was arrested Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He has since been released.

The arrest comes weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Davis, accused McFadden of physically and sexually abusing her for several years in a civil lawsuit.

Context: Davis, who was hired by McFadden as a server and bartender in 2018 shortly before they started dating, sued him on Aug. 19. Davis said she and McFadden dated on and off for multiple years.

They both filed for protective orders against each other last month.

Of note: Davis and her attorney Christopher Coppola didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

McFadden told Axios Tuesday that he would issue a response in the coming days.

What's next: A preliminary hearing in McFadden's case is Oct. 4.

