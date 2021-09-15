Des Moines restaurateur faces felony assault charge

Jason Clayworth
Grumpy Goat Tavern owner Steven McFadden is facing a felony assault charge over allegations he beat his ex-girlfriend and caused her to lose consciousness in July.

Driving the news: McFadden — who owns multiple other metro establishments, including Tipsy Crow and Sambetti's — was arrested Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He has since been released.

  • The arrest comes weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Davis, accused McFadden of physically and sexually abusing her for several years in a civil lawsuit.

Context: Davis, who was hired by McFadden as a server and bartender in 2018 shortly before they started dating, sued him on Aug. 19. Davis said she and McFadden dated on and off for multiple years.

  • They both filed for protective orders against each other last month.

Of note: Davis and her attorney Christopher Coppola didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

  • McFadden told Axios Tuesday that he would issue a response in the coming days.

What's next: A preliminary hearing in McFadden's case is Oct. 4.

