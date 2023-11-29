Des Moines Salvation Army lacks toy donations as 850 families seek assistance

The Des Moines Salvation Army is seeking more toys for nearly 850 families that have signed up for assistance through the annual Toy Shop.

Each year, The Salvation Army gives toys to kids and food to families across the country with its annual Toy Shop fundraiser.

According to a news release, the Toy Shop is scheduled for Dec. 18-20 at Valley West Mall. However, The Salvation Army only has a few toys so far and needs a lot more for kids across the state.

“Having a present to open Christmas morning means so much more than receiving the gift itself. It’s receiving hope when it’s difficult to hope. It is receiving joy, even for a moment, in place of worry or sadness,” said Tamyra Harrison, development coordinator for The Salvation Army in the news release. "Every child, every parent, deserves that at Christmas and with the community’s help, we know we will meet the need."

Last year, the Toy Shop provided food and toys for 700 families in Des Moines and the surrounding suburbs, the news release said. This year, there has been an increase in need with 150 more families than last year signing up for assistance.

How can you donate to the Toy Shop?

Angel Trees with tags can be found at Walmart, Jordan Creek Mall and Merle Hay Mall. Gifts can be dropped off at locations of Angel Tree tags or at the Capital Area Command Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1400 N.W. 100th Street in Clive. Purchase a gift on the Walmart registry to have it delivered to Capital Area Command Office. Volunteer to help with toy distribution on Dec. 18, 19 or 20. Contact the Capital Area Command office at 515-282-3599 if you are interested. Volunteer to ring bells at kettle locations.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Salvation Army seeks donations for Toy Shop as need grows