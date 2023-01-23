Des Moines school shooting - live: Two students dead and teacher injured at Iowa non-profit

(Local 5 ABC)

A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, non-profit organisation for urban youth has left two students dead and a teacher injured, according to police.

The shooting took place at a programme called Starts Right Here, which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, the Associated Press reported. The programme is held at a business park in the city.

Police said “multiple suspects” were taken into custody about 20 minutes after the incident.

Three people were stopped in a vehicle and one attempted to run but was apprehended.

Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said that the shooting is a targeted incident.

They died. There is no confirmation of their ages at this time.

They died. There is no confirmation of their ages at this time.

The third victim is listed as in a serious condition and is an employee of the school.

Des Moines police officers were dispatched to a non-profit organisation after two students were shot and one member of staff was injured in a shooting on Monday.

The shooting was reported at 12.53pm local time at the Starts Right Here non-profit school which is focused on helping at-risk youth.