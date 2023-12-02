Des Moines shelter for children and families closes its doors due to impacts from COVID-19

A shelter for children and families has closed due to impacts from COVID-19 as Des Moines continues to grapple with a growing homeless population heading into the winter.

Family Promise of Greater Des Moines announced mid-November via Facebook that its board of directors made the decision to cease operations Dec. 1. It stopped accepting new clients upon the announcement.

According to the post, the organization "has not returned to pre-pandemic volunteer and financial levels."

"Because our operational model relies so heavily on donated space and volunteers, both of which have declined dramatically, we’ve had to use financial resources to ensure guest families have safe overnight accommodations and meals," the post said.

Family Promise provided homeless families with children shelter through 14 area faith-based host congregations, according to its website. It also had a day center at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

All families who were receiving services from Family Promise were to be supported until alternative accommodations could be found, according to the Facebook post.

"We sincerely and whole-heartedly thank the countless individuals, businesses and sponsors who have gifted us with their time, talents and donations through the years. Hundreds of families have been helped out of homelessness because of your generosity, and for that, we are proud and humbled," the post said.

The organization served 16 families in 2022, according to its annual report. Of the 16, 60% had single mothers and 27% had two-parent families. A total of 35 children received services, 40% of which were younger than 5.

Family Promise reported that 100% of former guest families participating in its aftercare program have remained in housing for a year after exiting shelter. It said 71% of families exiting shelter moved into either permanent or transitional housing. Half of all families reported having at least one parent employed at their exit.

LaToya Scott, executive director, will remain in her position until Dec. 31 to help finalize organizational matters. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Homelessness in Des Moines is rising

Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Polk County is steadily rising to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to a point-in-time count report released by the county's homelessness planning organization, Homeward, in April.

Approximately 644 homeless people were found and surveyed on a single night in January, a slight increase from 606 in 2022 and 576 in 2021.

Local housing leaders say this year's total is almost identical to 2020, when 646 people were seeking refuge in emergency shelters, participating in transitional housing programs, or living in cars, camps or on the streets.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines shelter for children and families closes its doors