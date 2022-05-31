Des Moines Superintendent Tom Ahart to leave this week, Matt Smith to take over schools

Des Moines Public Schools' Associate Superintendent Matt Smith will begin his role as interim superintendent a month ahead of schedule.

Smith, who accepted the position of interim superintendent in April, will take over for outgoing Superintendent Tom Ahart on Wednesday.

Ahart — who had been under fire in recent years due to district officials' COVID-19 pandemic response and other issues — announced his resignation earlier this year, after 10 years as superintendent. The fallout included a written reprimand from the Board of Educational Examiners last year for keeping students online at the start of the 2020-21 school year despite a state law requiring school districts to offer a 50% in-person learning option.

At the time, the state's education licensing agency acknowledged Ahart's motives were to keep kids safe from the coronavirus. But that did not absolve the superintendent of his duties to follow state law, the examiners concluded.

The board unanimously approved amending Smith's contract during its special meeting Tuesday night.

Smith was hired to serve as North High School's principal in 2010, in 2013 he became executive director of learning services before his promotion to chief schools officer the following year. He was named associate superintendent in 2018.

He was one of two candidates considered for the position of interim superintendent.

Des Moines Public Schools Associate Superintendent Matt Smith speaks to the media before students return to school at East High School Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Des Moines.

Originally, Smith was slated to start his yearlong position July 1, but the board decided to move up the start date due to Ahart using accumulated vacation in June, said school board chair Dwana Bradley.

"We're excited to work with Matt in his role as interim superintendent," Bradley said in an interview before the meeting. "We've always greatly appreciated everything that Dr. Ahart has done."

A plan on when to begin looking for Ahart's permanent replacement had not been finalized yet, she said.

Smith said in April he had not decided whether he would apply for the superintendent's position.

"I think where my mind is right now is making sure that we get all of our leaders and all of our teachers, and our staff operating around the same goal around the same mission and vision ... on what we're here to do for children and for families,” Smith said at the time. “And then, as the year plays out next year, I'll sit down with my wife and with my kids, and with those that I hold super, super dear to me, and we'll have those conversations.”

