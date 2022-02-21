Des Moines tavern owner gets deferred judgment on assault charges

Steven McFadden, an owner of the Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow and Sambetti’s taverns in Des Moines, has pleaded guilty and received a deferred judgment on charges that he beat and injured an ex-girlfriend.

Court records show McFadden, who originally faced felony charges, pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of willful injury causing serious injury.

West Des Moines police said McFadden, in a dispute at his home, had knocked the woman to the floor and put pressure on her throat, causing her to lose consciousness. He was also accused of kicking her and dragging her across the floor by her hair. The woman was able to flee the house.

McFadden received a deferred judgment of one year of probation and was ordered to pay a $430 penalty, plus any restitution

McFadden entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convict him. David Leitner, one of his attorneys, echoed that position in an email to the Des Moines Register.

"Mr. McFadden was not guilty of doing what he was charged with," Leitner wrote. "Indeed the complaining party has retracted her accusations. It is time to put this unfortunate situation behind us."

Had he been convicted of a felony, McFadden would have faced repercussions for his businesses. A person convicted of a felony is barred from holding an alcohol license in Iowa for five years, according to Iowa's Alcoholic Beverages Division.

