Des Moines teen charged with murder after death of man he allegedly shot outside bar

A Des Moines man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered outside a bar in early December, and the teenager accused of shooting him is now charged with murder, police reported Monday.

The victim was identified as Andrew Lee Hall Sr., Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release Monday. He was shot on the night of Dec. 2 after trying to intervene in an argument between the teenager and a woman in the parking lot of Maingate Bar & Grill on East Grand Avenue, police said at the time.

Hall was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. Parizek said he died Sunday.

The shooter, identified by police as Drake Russell Armstrong, 17, of Des Moines, was arrested shortly after the incident. He faced several charges, including attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Parizek said Monday that a first-degree murder charge was added after Hall died.

This was Des Moines' 13th homicide of 2021, Parizek said. In 2020, the city recorded 21 homicides.

Tony Leys covers health care for the Register. Reach him at tleys@registermedia.com or 515-284-8449.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Teen charged with murder after he allegedly shot Des Moines man