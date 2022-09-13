Des Moines teen Pieper Lewis, who killed alleged rapist, gets probation, deferred judgement

A Des Moines teen who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist will not go to prison, and could escape having a felony record.

Pieper Lewis on Tuesday received five years' probation and a deferred judgement, a type of legal remedy where a person's record can be expunged before completion of the sentence.

Polk County District Judge David M. Porter ordered her to also serve 200 hours of community service in each of the next three years and pay more than $4,000 in fines.

She must also stay at the Fresh Start Women's Center while she is on probation.

Pieper Lewis make a statement during her sentencing hearing Tuesday. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.

“Well, Ms. Lewis this was the second chance you asked for. You don’t get a third. Do you understand that?” Porter asked Lewis after announcing her sentence.

Before her sentencing, Lewis gave a statement, saying she, like Zachary Brooks, the man she stabbed to death, was a victim.

"I wish that never happened,” said Lewis, who was 15 and homeless at the time of the June 1, 2020, killing. “But to say there’s only one victim in the story is absurd.”

Now 17, Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury in June 2021. Held at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center since her arrest the day after the killing, she could have received up to 10 years on each count.

Prosecutors, however, recommended probation, and Lewis' attorneys asked for the deferred judgment.

Brooks, 37, of Des Moines, allegedly raped Lewis five times in the weeks before his slaying. Lewis said in her plea agreement she stabbed him 30 times with a knife she found on his nightstand the morning after he raped her yet again.

Her attorneys argued that Lewis was a sex trafficking victim manipulated by a 28-year-old man she lived with at the time.

Pieper Lewis speaks during her sentencing hearing Tuesday as Judge David M. Porter listens.

The sentencing hearing began Sept. 7 and resumed Tuesday.

In her pre-sentencing statement, Lewis said she does not fear going to prison. She said she will go on to be a fashion designer and open a business called Pie, and that she will become a juvenile justice advocate.

Story continues

Day 1 of sentencing hearing: Should Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist go to prison, foster care or be released?

Lewis initially was charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors never disputed the claim that Lewis had been sexually assaulted or that she was a victim of sex trafficking. The Des Moines Register is not naming the man who allegedly trafficked Lewis because he has not been charged with a crime.

Asked in August if other charges could be filed, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said only that "law enforcement continues to actively investigate all aspects of this matter."

Pieper Lewis listens as her attorney Matthew Sheeley questions a witness during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.

More: A homeless Des Moines teen who killed her alleged rapist faces 20 years in prison. She's a victim, too, her attorneys say.

Tension at home leads to homelessness at age 15

Billy and Leslie Lewis adopted Pieper Lewis out of foster care at age 3. Until they divorced when she was in eighth grade, Pieper Lewis had a typical childhood, neurologist Robert Kinscherff, who evaluated her after the killing, said in juvenile court last summer.

Lewis told the Des Moines Register in response to written questions that after the divorce, her adoptive mother became "mentally and emotionally abusive." From January through March 2020 she ran away three times, according to her plea agreement, and was sexually assaulted at the Youth Emergency Services & Shelter facility in Des Moines the second time she ran away. She ran away again after her mother accused her of being promiscuous, according to her attorneys.

Lewis went to live with an older sister of a Lincoln High School classmate at the Oakview Terrace Apartment Complex, but moved out after an argument, sleeping in the hallways. A 40-year-old man in the complex took in Lewis, then 15, but beat her, gave her cocaine and tried to make her have sex with his cousins, according to her attorneys.

Lewis then returned to sleeping in the hallways, where she met the 28-year-old man, a small-time musician.

Who was Zachary Brooks and how did he die?

Brooks grew up in Des Moines and attended Des Moines Public Schools before getting his GED. A father of three children, he worked as a bus driver in Ankeny, then at a transit company in Fort Dodge. Six weeks before his death he moved back to Des Moines.

Brooks' brother, Deondre Calaway, described Brooks as a loving father and proud dog owner. Calaway told the Register he saw Lewis at Brooks' apartment once; Brooks told him she was over age 18, he said.

Lewis initially met Brooks at a party at a house near Weeks Middle School, she told Des Moines police detectives. The musician first sent Lewis to stay with Brooks sometime in May 2020, according to her plea agreement. Brooks gave her alcohol and marijuana, she became intoxicated, and he had sex with her five times while she was unconscious over the weekend, she said in the plea.

Iowa's age for sexual consent is 16, though teens ages 14 and 15 can consent with people whose are no more than 48 months older than them, according to Iowa law.

"I did not want to have sex with Mr. Brooks," Lewis said in her plea. "I did not want to go to Mr. Brooks' apartment, but I had no other place to go."

The day before the killing, on May 31, 2020, the musician threatened her at knifepoint to force her to go to Brooks' apartment again, according to the agreement. It said Brooks picked Lewis up at the man's apartment at 10 p.m. and planned to give him $50 worth of marijuana in exchange for her performing sex acts, her attorneys wrote.

Once Lewis got to Brooks' apartment, he ordered her to take her clothes off, according to her plea. Brooks and two other people pressured her into drinking vodka and smoking marijuana while they watched a movie, according to a search warrant.

“My initial thought was that Mr. Brooks was drunk and would likely fall asleep while watching the movie,” Lewis wrote in her plea. “I thought that this was the only way to stop him from having sex with me.”

But Lewis fell asleep first. When she woke up, Brooks was raping her, she said in court documents. She screamed for him to get off her, but couldn't stop him, she said.

Afterward, she gathered her clothes while Brooks slept, she said in her plea. She said that's when she saw the knife on the nearby nightstand and snapped.

“I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and (I) was overcome with rage,” Lewis wrote in her plea.

After the killing, Lewis said, she fled from Brooks' apartment in his Dodge Charger and ended up back at the musician's apartment. A maintenance man found Brooks’ body that evening. Police arrested Lewis at the musician's apartment the next day.

Lewis' case is 'perfect example' of the control used by human traffickers

Patrick Waymire, Iowa Department of Public Safety intelligence director, told the Register last year the relationship Lewis described with the musician is a "perfect example" of human trafficking.

"It's a perfect example of control," said Waymire, who was not involved in the investigation of the killing. "That's a way people control somebody else."

Lewis said in her plea that she considered the musician her boyfriend. Traffickers make victims feel like they're part of their family so they will never leave, Waymire said.

Victims often do not realize they are victims, said Gretchen Brown-Waech, victim rights and human trafficking coordinator in the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

"Force is what people think of. That's not very common," Brown-Waech said. "Fraud is slightly more common and easier to prove. Coercion is the one that's most common, least understood and least proven."

Under federal and state law, anyone under age 18 who commits a commercial sex act is a trafficking victim, Brown-Waech said.

“It does not require proof of force, fraud or coercion,” Brown-Waech said.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Saying she was a victim, Pieper Lewis avoid prison in rapist's killing