Des Moines' temperatures had a 72-degree swing in January. See the highs and the lows.

Temperatures have been falling and rising pretty quickly in Des Moines. How does this month's low compare to today's temperature?

What was Des Moines' coldest temperature in January?

The coldest it got in Des Moines this month was minus 17 degrees on both Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. That was before wind chills, which plummeted to minus 30 to minus 40.

The normal low temperature in January is around 14 degrees in Des Moines. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the month was minus 30 degrees on Jan. 5, 1884.

What was Des Moines' warmest temperature in January?

On Wednesday, the last day of the month, Des Moines reached a high of 55 degrees, as of 4:45 p.m. That's the warmest temperature so far for the month.

The normal high temperature in January is around 31 degrees in Des Moines. The highest temperature ever recorded in the month was 67 degrees on Jan. 8, 2023

Warmer weather will stick around Des Moines

🌡️Our recent mild weather looks to continue with the latest @NWSCPC 8-14 Day Outlook showing above normal temps likely Feb 8 -14.



🌧️The precipitation outlook is not more of the same however, leaning toward above normal precip approaching the middle of next month. #iawx pic.twitter.com/nJktaEjENK — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 31, 2024

Even Wednesday's low felt warm compared to past weeks, with temperatures expected to dip down to 36 degrees overnight.

Warmer temperatures are anticipated all throughout the week, with a high of 51 degrees Thursday and 47 degrees on Friday. This weekend it'll be a bit breezy, but there's still a high of 50 degrees on Saturday and 49 degrees on Sunday.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How much did Des Moines' weather temperature change in January 2024?