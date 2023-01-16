Des Moines' third homicide victim of 2023 identified

Michael Clayton

A 33-year-old Des Moines resident who was fatally stabbed Saturday night has been identified by Des Moines Police detectives as Michael James Clayton.

Early Sunday morning, police charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder after finding him at a nearby residence.

Fire department personnel and officers were called to the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a stabbing. They found Clayton and took him to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to a police news release.

Police said Parker stabbed Clayton with a knife later found at the crime scene. There were multiple witnesses to the stabbing and Parker was seen fleeing on surveillance camera footage, according to a news release.

This is Des Moines' third homicide of 2023. Des Moines Police detectives continue to investigate.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

