Des Moines' top police officials will get raises under new contract

Another round of pay raises are on the horizon for most of Des Moines' top police officials, as well as other unionized city employees.

Members of the Des Moines Police Gold Braid Organization — a union that represents about half of the highest-ranking officials in the police department — will get 4% "across-the-board" increases to base wages after the City Council voted to approve a new contract Monday. Other benefits for these employees include increases in sick leave hours eligible for payout and employee health insurance contributions.

While the contract is laid out specifically with union employees, the new raise and benefits will apply to all 79 Des Moines Police Department leadership staff, which includes sergeants, lieutenants and captains, according to Des Moines Director of Human Resources James Wells.

This means the suggested salary boosts for these staff members could cost the city an additional estimated $440,000 in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, Wells said. The amount would be covered by the police department's budget.

The department makes up the largest portion — 35% or about $78 million this fiscal year — of the city's operating budget. Gold Braid union members got a 3.5% wage increase in 2021 and a 4% increase in 2019, according to city officials.

A Des Moines Police Department vehicle drives along University Avenue after a second round of snow blankets the area on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Des Moines.

Additionally, union members working for the Des Moines Municipal Housing Agency, which provides public housing rental units for low-income families and oversees the Section 8 rental assistance program for Polk County, also will get 3% raises, according to a council document. The costs for these raises could total $55,000.

The raises will take effect July 1.

What are the benefits of the latest contract with the Gold Braid organization?

Here are some of the benefits approved for the police sergeants, lieutenants and captains represented by the Gold Braid organization in the new one-year contract:

Sick leave hours eligible for payout in cash at separation increased to a maximum of 50% of 2,000 hours from a maximum of 50% of 1,500 hours.

A new Sick Leave Insurance Plan that allows employees to use all or part of their sick leave balance to pay for a retiree health insurance plan through the city until they're eligible for Medicare.

A one percentage point increase, from 11% to 12%, in employees' health insurance contributions.

A $350 increase in annual tuition reimbursement, bringing the amount to $2,750 per year.

Doubling the amount employees can allocate to replace personal items damaged in the line of duty to $400.

A $200 increase in clothing allowance, bringing the amount to $800 per year.

Des Moines housing employees get 3% wage increases

The city's agreement with the AFSCME Council 61 Local 3673 union members provides a 3% wage increase in the last year of a five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The union represents 25 full-time staff in the city's public housing authority, including case managers, inspectors, maintenance workers, administrative support and accounting, according to council documents.

The first three years of the agreement, which began July 1, 2020, included an annual across-the-board wage increase of 2.25% and 3% for the fourth year, council documents show.

The fifth year runs from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and affects the city's fiscal year 2025 budget.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Police Department captains, sergeants will see pay raises