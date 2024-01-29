Des Moines traffic slowed after vehicle hits power pole

TechCrunch

BluSmart, an Indian ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber and homegrown rival Ola with its all-electric fleet, is looking to boost its battery charging infrastructure as the South Asian nation currently has limited charging stations but aims to expand its electric vehicle (EV) base. The purpose of raising this capital — just in a month following a rights issue of $24 million and a few months after another rights issue of $42 million — is to expand the EV charging infrastructure from the current 35 stations, which operate 4,000 chargers in total, to about 95–100 stations in the next few months. Launched in December 2019, BluSmart currently has a fleet of 6,000 EVs, including around 180 ZS SUVs from MG Motor and the rest of the sedan Tata Tigor cars, which it plans to take to 10,000 later this year.