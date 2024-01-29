Des Moines traffic slowed after vehicle hits power pole
Des Moines traffic slowed after vehicle hits power pole
Des Moines traffic slowed after vehicle hits power pole
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this Wednesday at its first policy meeting of 2024. Investors will be looking for any clues about when cuts could begin.
Garry Tan, whose success in Silicon Valley has likely inspired many of the founders he mentors, is once again attracting attention for his posts on the social platform X. On Friday night, the Y Combinator president, investor, and former entrepreneur, published a post that might have prompted some to wonder if his X account was hacked. Wrote Tan, addressing seven San Francisco supervisors who oversee the delivery of local government services: "Fuck Chan Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a label and motherfucking crew ... And if you are down with Peskin Preston Walton Melgar Ronen Safai Chan as a crew fuck you too ... Die slow motherfuckers."
BluSmart, an Indian ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber and homegrown rival Ola with its all-electric fleet, is looking to boost its battery charging infrastructure as the South Asian nation currently has limited charging stations but aims to expand its electric vehicle (EV) base. The purpose of raising this capital — just in a month following a rights issue of $24 million and a few months after another rights issue of $42 million — is to expand the EV charging infrastructure from the current 35 stations, which operate 4,000 chargers in total, to about 95–100 stations in the next few months. Launched in December 2019, BluSmart currently has a fleet of 6,000 EVs, including around 180 ZS SUVs from MG Motor and the rest of the sedan Tata Tigor cars, which it plans to take to 10,000 later this year.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce, Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The average Black household could afford just 7% of listings for sale last year. The figure was 10% for Latinos.
A lawsuit accuses 23andMe of failing to notify customers that they were specifically targeted for having Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Cash-back credit cards not only boost your spending power, but help you earn back a percentage of your spending. Here's how cash-back cards work.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
An aerial adventure title called Ultrawings 2 has hit PlayStation VR2 earlier than just about anyone expected, including the game's developers.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t taking Google’s Gemini AI to China. The Chinese version of the flagship phone reportedly uses Baidu’s Ernie chatbot to power the phone’s AI-powered features.
We look back at the history of Apple's computers as the Mac turns 40.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.