A Des Moines traffic stop escalated to a chase and shots fired in three minutes

A traffic stop turned into a foot chase Sunday night at the intersection of Southwest Ninth Street and McKinley Avenue.

A Des Moines officer tried to pull over a driver around 11:03 p.m. He refused to stop and fled, according to a news release. The vehicle left the road at Southwest Ninth Street and Payton Avenue and crashed, according to a release.

Police said the driver, 27-year-old Cody Michael Gibbs, got out and ran, firing multiple shots at the officer. The officer was not hit by the gunfire, the release said.

Three minutes after the traffic stop was initiated, Gibbs was taken into custody. A handgun was found at the scene.

Gibbs is being held in Polk County Jail with multiple charges — four of which are felonies. He also had several active arrest warrants, according to the release.

The charges were:

Assault on a Police Officer with a dangerous weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Reckless use of a firearm

Interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon

Eluding

OWI (first offense)

Multiple traffic-related violations

Des Moines Police said they continue to investigate the case.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Driver arrested for allegedly shooting at Des Moines cop in traffic stop