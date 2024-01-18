Des Moines' UpLift, other local guaranteed income programs would be banned under Iowa bill

Guaranteed income programs such as one currently running in central Iowa would be banned under a bill introduced in the 2024 legislative session.

House Study Bill 552 would allow the attorney general to send cease-and-desist orders to any county that adopts or enforces a guaranteed income program, and open counties that violate the ban to lawsuits.

The legislation comes a year after 36 community organizations in central Iowa partnered for UpLift, a pilot program providing 110 individuals $500 a month for two years. UpLift's monthly payments, which are unrestricted, are intended to assist Iowans in covering the costs of basic needs.

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who brought forward the legislation for a subcommittee hearing Thursday, called the program "socialism on steroids" and an "attack on American values," and equated it to Soviet Union-era tax policy.

"If I have anything to do with it, no programs like this are going to start in the state of Iowa, or going to be allowed to continue in the state of Iowa," Holt said.

Work study or other training programs would be exempt under the legislation, which specifies guaranteed income programs as those that provide "regular periodic cash payments that are unearned and that may be used for any purpose."

The head of one of the institutions invested in UpLift told lawmakers the pilot was collecting valuable state-level data for future studies and programs addressing poverty.

"We recognize that studies take time," said Nalo Johnson, president and CEO of the Mid-Iowa Health Foundation. "And we also think it's really extremely important that we have Iowa-specific data that we can provide to inform our decision-makers regarding any conversation you may have around poverty reduction and healthy workforce strategies."

The bill is opposed by the Des Moines Area Religious Council, which operates a network of food banks, and the Iowa Public Health Association.

Anti-tax and spending groups such as Iowans for Tax Relief lobbied for the bill to be advanced, citing an opposition to taxpayer funds being used on the program.

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said she believed the legislation "takes away so many opportunities for local governments" and prevents work from being done to address generational poverty.

"There are a lot of programs that address poverty, but this one gives people the opportunity to use resources in the way that their family needs them, and I feel that is extremely important," Wessel-Kroeschell said.

Universal basic income programs like UpLift are "political by nature," Rep. Skylar Wheeler, R-Hull, said, arguing that it was beneficial for local officials who are courting the support of constituents.

"You're not going to cut off the hand that feeds you," Wheeler said.

The bill was advanced Thursday by Holt for a full committee hearing.

Central Iowa's UpLift program, led by The Tom and Ruth Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement, was also supported by 30 community groups, including Polk County, and funding from 11 public and private sources.

Participants receive debit cards reloaded each month with $500, and are offered "benefits counseling" on the program.

The vast majority (81%) of the 110 participants are Polk County residents, and at least 65% live in a metropolitan area. The group, many of which are working full-time, reported earning an average household income of just over $24,000 annually.

