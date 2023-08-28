Des Moines viaduct repairs will cause closure in coming months
Des Moines viaduct repairs will cause closure in coming months
Des Moines viaduct repairs will cause closure in coming months
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
If a number you don't recognize texts you, this phone hack could help reveal their identity.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony have not been hurt by the controversies surrounding their music.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
What does it mean to 'cook'?
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.
The Polyend Tracker is one of the most intriguing pieces of music-making gear we've come across in years. It's currently available for over 40 percent off.
Luis Rubiales was already suspended for at least 90 days by FIFA after the incident at the Women's World Cup earlier this month.
VW is recalling its brand-new 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport to address potentially defective engines that may fail due to contaminated parts.
The NL Central race has a huge series this week.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
Reds rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 210,600 sleeping beauties.
Apple officially enforced Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman's Right to Repair Bill in California, according to iFixit.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.
Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people, but remedies do exist!