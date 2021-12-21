Des Moines woman accused of stealing thousands from undocumented immigrants in citizenship scheme

A Des Moines woman was arrested Monday after she and a co-conspirator in Texas allegedly stole thousands of dollars in an immigration scheme involving at least a dozen people, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

From May through August, Nancy Veronica Sandoval, 46, told her undocumented friends and family members that the Texas woman was an immigration attorney who could get them work permits and legal documents that would lead to U.S. citizenship, according to criminal complaints. The Texas woman was not an attorney and the two could not legally provide the documents they promised, officials said.

The pair stole more than $57,875 from at least 12 people, according to criminal complaints. Detectives know of other victims, but say some of them are not willing to come forward, according to the complaints.

Sandoval was charged with first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and ongoing criminal conduct, all felonies, according to a news release.

Additional victims came forward after Sandoval's arrest, Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Arrest warrants were issued for the Texas woman, Parizek said.

Victims are being asked to contact Des Moines Police Detective Dusty Chapline at 515-283-4966. Victims who only speak Spanish may call Zuleyma Mendez, a Des Moines Police employee, at 515-318-4089.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police: $58,000 stolen from undocumented people promised citizenship