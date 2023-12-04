A Des Moines woman was kidnapped and run over by a car. Her ex-boyfriend has been charged.

A central Iowa man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and holding her hostage for several hours before seriously injuring her with his vehicle and a knife.

Jordan Mangum, 40, of Indianola, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, willful injury and violation of a no-contact order. Mangum allegedly took the woman from her Des Moines home at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, bound and blindfolded, to his home in Indianola, according to court documents.

He allegedly held her there for a "period of time" before driving her to an unknown location about 15 minutes from the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, the criminal complaint says. That's where he allegedly assaulted the victim, court documents and police say.

“The victim was … choked, run over by the vehicle, and had her throat cut,” said a Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department. “The victim pleaded for her attacker to stop. The victim was placed back in the vehicle and was driven to the Clarke County Hospital and dropped off in the street.”

Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department, said it took the victim about five minutes to get herself inside the hospital.

“She was hurt bad obviously, but she was able to get herself into the building," he said.

The woman was taken to a Des Moines hospital for surgery, DMPD's Facebook post said.

The Facebook post states that officers worked “nearly 24 hours straight” over the weekend on the investigation, which began at roughly 9 p.m. Saturday when Osceola police notified Des Moines police of the crime.

Parizek said the speed of the investigation was in part due to inter-agency cooperation between the Des Moines, Osceola and Indianola police departments.

“It was incredibly helpful to have officers down there gathering information for us in real time with the victim and gathering evidence for us,” Parizek said. “When the victim was transferred up here to the Des Moines hospitals, there wasn't a lot of work that we needed to do down on that Osceola end.”

Mangum was arrested late Sunday afternoon, and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police arrest Indianola man in kidnapping, bond set at $1 million