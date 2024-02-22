A desalination permit is headed for final decision. Here's when that will be.

A permit needed to operate a proposed seawater desalination plant is anticipated to go before the state’s environmental agency in about a month.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality plans to consider a water rights permit for a city of Corpus Christi-selected site off La Quinta Channel in a March meeting, according a city memo.

The draft intake permit – which would become official, should state commissioners approve it – would allow city officials to divert as much as 166 million gallons of water per day from La Quinta Channel as part of the desalination process, according permit package documents.

A discharge permit – which would also be required for operations – has not been issued.

It is currently under TCEQ review, wrote City Manager Peter Zanoni in a message to the Caller-Times.

City officials are also pursuing permitting for a desalination plant at its Inner Harbor site, located off the ship channel and adjacent to the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The TCEQ issued a water rights permit for that location in October 2022. The agency also recently issued a draft discharge permit for the site.

City officials are working with the state to schedule a public meeting around April or May on the draft discharge permit, Zanoni wrote.

The TCEQ meeting in which the La Quinta site’s water rights permit will be considered is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. March 28. The meetings are broadcast live on YouTube.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi-Desalination permit soon headed for final-decision