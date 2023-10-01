DeSantis accuses Trump of 'adopting Joe Biden’s basement strategy'

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not showing up to the second GOP primary debate.

“With all due respect to Donald Trump, we’re not going to beat the Democrats by adopting Joe Biden’s basement strategy,” the Republican Florida governor said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“You can’t just be missing in action. You got to show up, you got to earn people’s votes. And if you’re not willing to do that, voters will take notice as we get closer to these contests,” he said.

DeSantis was referencing Biden's campaign during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of social-distancing guidelines, Biden conducted many campaign events from his home, notably from his basement.

“We’re not going to beat the Democrats by adopting Joe Biden’s basement strategy.”



— @RonDeSantis on Trump’s refusal to show up and debate pic.twitter.com/aot5BGF318 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 1, 2023

Trump still leads in the polls

Despite not attending Wednesday's debate and being the subject of multiple criminal charges and investigations, polls show Trump as the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination. An average of multiple polls by RealClearpolitics.com placed him 42 percentage points above DeSantis.

DeSantis says his strategy of reaching out to voters makes him the best bet for Republicans to beat Biden in the 2024 election.

“You show up. You make the case. You don’t mail it in, you don’t go missing in action. You meet voters on the ground in the early states, Iowa, New Hampshire in particular, and tell them about the future of the country and why you’re the best candidate,” DeSantis said in the Fox interview.

“And so I think that I’ll be the guy. I’ve been the most dependable leader the Republican Party’s had in recent years. I’ve delivered. I haven’t just talked, and that’s what we need in Washington. The time for excuses is over.”

The Trump and DeSantis campaigns did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis accuses Trump of adopting Joe Biden's basement strategy