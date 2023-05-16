DeSantis accuses Trump of dodging questions about Florida's strict abortion law

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of dodging questions about the strict abortion ban that Florida enacted into law.

A day after Trump questioned whether Florida’s six-week ban is “too harsh,” DeSantis challenged his fellow #FloridaMan to simply say whether he would have signed the bill or not.

“I signed the bill. I was proud to do it,” DeSantis said. “He won’t answer whether he would sign it or not.”

DeSantis refuted Trump’s claim that “many people in the pro-life movement” believe banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy is “too harsh.”

He noted that other anti-abortion Republican states have passed similar bans, including the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa. Trump is the leading GOP contender for the 2024 presidential election, while DeSantis is believed to be readying a run.

“Protecting an unborn child when there is a detectable heartbeat is something that probably 99% of pro-lifers support,” DeSantis said, speaking at a press conference trumpeting an unrelated new law that purports to crack down on undocumented immigration in the Sunshine State.

Trump has sought to avoid being pinned down on abortion and has said he believes the issue can hurt Republican electoral chances, as many analyst think it did in the 2022 midterms.

He flatly refused to state his own position on when the practice should be banned during an appearance at CNN’s town hall last week.

But fighting abortion with ever-stricter bans is extremely popular among evangelical Christian conservatives, who are among the most powerful constituencies in the GOP primary electorate.

DeSantis hopes to stake out a position to the right of Trump on abortion as he prepares to enter the Republican primary race as soon as the next two weeks.

The Florida governor is also trying to show a more aggressive approach toward Trump after months of mostly keeping his powder dry.

Polls show Trump building a dominant lead in the primary race, consolidating the support of more than 50% of GOP voters, compared to less than 20% for DeSantis.

Florida’s governor hopes to chip into that lead with an official campaign launch before Memorial Day.

He’s expected to run on his record of conservative lawmaking in Florida, including the tougher abortion ban and a battle on so-called “woke” progressive values.

Trump has mocked DeSantis as a disloyal and dour striver who is in desperate need of a “personality transplant.”

