DeSantis Activates National Guard as Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in Florida Keys

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Friday activated the state National Guard to help local officials as they respond to an influx of Cuban migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.

The Republican governor’s announcement comes as more than 500 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Keys in the past two days.

“As the negative impacts of [President] Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a news release.

“That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities,” he added.

Some 300 migrants arrived at Dry Tortugas National Park over New Year’s weekend, forcing a temporary closure of the park, which is located nearly 70 miles west of Key West.

Law enforcement has encountered more than 8,000 migrants off the Florida coast since August, according to a press release announcing DeSantis’s order.

“It is particularly burdensome for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has 194 deputies, to dedicate the necessary resources to manage the movement of hundreds of migrants while also ensuring adequate public safety,” DeSantis said.

The order will allow the state to deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area “to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits.”

DeSantis previously sparked outcry in September when he chartered two planes to send 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The move was among several efforts by Republican governors to ease the burden of the migrant crisis on southern states by sending migrants north.

More from National Review