DeSantis activates State Guard ahead of potential severe weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians prepare for some severe weather before the Christmas holiday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he activated the Florida State Guard in preparation for any potential emergencies.

The Florida State Guard, which operates separately from the Florida National Guard, was re-established by DeSantis in 2022. It was first activated for a state emergency when Hurricane Idalia swept into Florida.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” the governor said. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management was also directed to prepare flood response and prevention equipment in the event of coastal and inland flooding.

