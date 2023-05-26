DeSantis addresses Amanda Gorman poem book at Orlando convention

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Friday morning and spoke at an education convention.

He discussed the recent decision on a book change in Miami-Dade Public Schools.

The district had moved copies of Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” poem from elementary school libraries to middle school libraries.

The Florida Freedom to Read Project said one parent objected to the poem and claimed it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

DeSantis said he was not responsible for moving the book of poems, but the school district must have thought it was more appropriate.

“This is some book of poems,” he said. “I’ve never heard of it. I had nothing to do with any of this.”

