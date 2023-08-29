Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens

The city of Tampa is preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia, which forecasters believe will become a Category 3 storm. Photo courtesy of City of Tampa/Facebook

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis added 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency list Monday as Tropical Storm Idalia continued to barrel toward Florida in what forecasters believe will become a Category 3 storm once it makes landfall possibly Wednesday.

The storm is about 80 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba with sustained winds of 65 mph moving north at about 8 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. advisory. While Idalia's winds remain at tropical storm strength, they are expected to nearly double to 115 mph in the next 48 hours.

Forty-three counties are now under a state of emergency as it is expected to hit somewhere between the capital Tallahassee in the Panhandle region to the Tampa Bay area on the west coast.

"Pretty much anybody on the west coast of Florida, you could see major, major impacts," DeSantis said, adding that all barrier islands in the possible impact have to evacuate. "You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You just need to find higher ground. The key is to not be in those areas with bigtime storm surge."

Utilities in the possible path of the storm continued to prepare Monday.

Tropical Storm Idalia's winds remain at tropical storm strength, but they are expected to nearly double to 115 mph in the next 48 hours. Photo courtesy of National Hurricane Center

The largest utility in most of Pinellas and Pasco counties, Duke Energy Florida, called up about 4,500 workers to respond to expected outages, as Tampa Electric Co., which services Hillsborough and parts of Pasco County, mobilized more than 1,000 workers, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which added that utility companies were placing solar panels into "storm" positions.

In Jacksonville, Mayor Donna Deegan warned residents to prepare now, especially in areas of "vulnerable flooding along the St. Johns River and along the Atlantic coast."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Republican Party of Iowa Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28. He added 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia on Monday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

On Florida's east coast, the United Launch Alliance delayed the launch of Tuesday's NROL-107 mission and put its Atlas V rocket safely back into ULA's vertical facility "out of an abundance of caution."

Idalia is expected to create a life-threatening storm surge for the west coast of Florida as it continues to move toward the state.

The St. Petersburg sector of the U.S. Coast Guard urged mariners to take advance precautions over the next two days.

"It is essential for mariners and the public to take proper measures before a storm arrives," sector Capt. Michael P. Kahle, said in a statement. "Ensure you secure all loose equipment, have a hurricane mooring plan or a safe place to store your trailered boat, and monitor the weather. Do not attempt to ride out the storm on your vessel."