DeSantis ally Henry Mack chosen as Broward College’s interim leader

Broward College has chosen former state Education Chancellor Henry Mack III as its next leader, the latest in a series of allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis to lead Florida’s higher education institutions.

The college’s Board of Trustees chose Mack, whose legal name is Henry Maklakiewicz, over two other finalists after a brief search for an acting president to replace outgoing President Gregory Haile, who resigned last month.

The college required the temporary leader to have a connection to Broward College; Mack is a former associate dean and associate vice president for workforce education.

“Broward College is my home,” he said during his interview. “I am passionate about returning to lead the institution I fell in love with.”

He will be able to apply for the permanent job as well.

Mack beat out Barbara Bryan, former president of Broward College’s north campus in Coconut Creek, and Cesar Florian, a former Broward college tutor who now owns a company that provides legal assistance to immigrants.

Trustees said they were impressed with both Bryan and Mack, but Mack has connections in Tallahassee that could help the college.

“The knowledge you get from working with the capital is something you can’t learn remotely,” Trustees Chairwoman Alexis Yarbrough said.

Andrea Apa, president of the Broward College chapter of United Faculty of Florida, also said faculty had the best relationship with Mack of the three.

Mack has strong ties to the DeSantis administration. He was widely believed to be DeSantis’ pick to serve as president of Florida Gulf Coast University, and he made it to the final round earlier this year but the university’s Board of Trustees decided by one vote to instead promote a vice president, Aysegul Timur.

In 2019, while Mack was an associate vice president at Broward College, he was tapped by the DeSantis administration to serve as chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, overseeing higher education. He was promoted to senior chancellor in 2021. After losing out on the Florida Gulf Coast job, he joined the Southern Group lobbying firm as an education lobbyist.

He is the second Broward College president to have previously served as chancellor for higher education. Former President David Armstrong, who retired in 2018, left his job as chancellor in 2007 to join the college.

Mack is part of a recent trend of DeSantis political allies being tapped for higher-education presidency positions. This year, Richard Corcoran, former House speaker and DeSantis’ commissioner of education, was named interim president of New College of Florida by a board controlled by recent DeSantis appointees. Corcoran is Mack’s former boss with the education department.

Another DeSantis ally, former State Rep. Fred Hawkins, was recently hired as president of South Florida State College in Avon Park, despite not having a master’s degree or higher education experience.

And the State University System’s Board of Governors suspended the search for a Florida Atlantic University president, citing ‘anomalies,’ after DeSantis’ endorsed candidate, Brevard legislator Randy Fine, wasn’t selected as a finalist.

-------