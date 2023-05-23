DeSantis to Announce His 2024 Campaign Alongside Elon Musk

ElonNRon - Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ron DeSantis will make his 2024 presidential candidacy announcement during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Elon Musk. NBC News was the first to report the details of the announcement. Musk confirmed it himself at The Wall Street Journal‘s CEO Council Summit. “I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make,” he said.

The announcement will reportedly take place Wednesday evening, with tech investor David Sacks acting as moderator for the discussion.

Musk has previously indicated his support for DeSantis as a challenger to President Joe Biden. In July of last year, the billionaire tweeted that DeSantis could “easily win” against Biden, and wouldn’t even “need to campaign.” In November, he responded “yes” when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024. Musk said during The Wall Street Journal summit, however, that he is not planning on formally endorsing a candidate.

The decision means DeSantis is associating his campaign with a man who just in the past month has suggested that an image of the Allen, Texas, shooter’s white supremacist tattoos was part of a “psyop,” and tweeted that Jewish billionaire George Soros wants to “erode the very fabric of civilization” and “hates humanity.” The Twitter owner, who regularly indulges far-right conspiracy theorists online, also recently sat down for a bro-y interview with Tucker Carlson, who announced soon after he was fired from Fox News that he would host a new show on Twitter.

Musk tweeted before taking control of Twitter last year that for Twitter to “deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

Following his discussion with Musk, DeSantis is expected to release an official video campaign announcement and will spend several days visiting battleground states as his first official campaign stops.

