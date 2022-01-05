DeSantis' re-appearance raises qualification questions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks at a news conference alongside Fla. Rep. Tom Fabricio, left, Fla. Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller, center rear, and Broward County, Fla., Mayor Michael Udine, right, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

So, now after a deathly silence during the swift rise of the omicron variant, Gov. Ron DeSantis suddenly takes center stage and downplays vaccines that are proving the most effective defense against COVID. Instead, he promotes an antibody treatment that is unproven against omicron. These latest DeSantis myths, coupled with his fierce pushback on mask mandates, his other anti-science positions, his selection of a surgeon general who eschews proven anti-COVID measures, and, oh yes, his initiative to form his own “private army,” confirm that even anyone can rise to prominence in our political system. Makes one wonder about the value of a Yale and Harvard education — not to mention those who voted him into office.

Irwin M. Jacobs, Boynton Beach

America facing a grim reality

It seems that a portion of our population has become confused as to what reality means. In plain words, it means real stuff, like gravity or that the Earth is round and circles the sun. Climate change is not a hoax, but reality to almost one thousand home owners in Colorado who look at their property and see a pile of ashes.

Reality is that COVID-19 did not disappear and our casual approach to this virus will kill a million Americans. The reality concerning voter fraud is that in various swing states votes were counted and ballots hand-checked multiple times, and the numbers did change the result. The reality that the Republican Party and Trump have so divided our nation that the loyalty of our military to the Constitution is in question, a reality that Russia and China are taking advantage of. The reality concerning the January 6, 2021 invasion of our Capital is that Trump and his minions organized and planned this stain on our country. Another reality yet to be seen is that our Capital, the People’s House, where serious people worked to solve problems our nation faces, will become another museum to what America and the flag used to stand for.

David Clendining, Loxahatchee

Check the immigrant misinformation, please

In your letters section, Patrick McCaffrey says It's widely accepted that 25% to 30% of immigrants are infected with COVID. This is misinformation. Please stop spreading this.

William Dean, Palm Beach

COVID strategy doesn't make sense

Gov. DeSantis said at one time that children don’t die from COVID. As of September of this year,17 have died from COVID in Florida. I can’t find more current data on the state site. What else is he wrong about on the pandemic?· Mask mandates? Vaccine mandates? Business over health? Infection and death rates? Does he realize this approach didn't work for Trump's re-election?

Ray Belongie, Sunrise

Is it the fear of needles?

A couple of questions: Would more people get vaccinated if TV stopped showing people getting a needle in their arm? If there was a single shot that would prevent cancer, would anti-vaxxers refuse to get it? What if the government mandated it, would they still refuse it? If so, why? How are all the hospital costs of infected anti-vaxxers without health insurance, or government Obamacare being paid?

Charles Otto, North Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent COVID press conference raises concerns