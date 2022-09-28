DeSantis-appointed Florida official resigns after photo emerges appearing to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood: report

Jeffery Moore (left) was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners/Facebook; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A widely circulated photo appears to show Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

Moore resigned from his post on the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners last week.

Sheriff Morris Young told Politico that Moore didn't deny it was him in the photo when questioned.

A Florida official appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly resigned on Friday after a photo that appeared to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood surfaced.

Jeffery Moore was sworn in as a member of Gadsden County's board of county commissioners on August 3. DeSantis had appointed Moore, a resident of Havana and a former tax law specialist with the Florida Department of Revenue, to be a county commissioner in July.

The photo in question appears to show Moore dressed in Klan attire. It was posted on Twitter and circulated by popular left-leaning accounts like that of attorney and Marine veteran Ron Filipkowski.

Jeffery Moore, appointed by Desantis as County Commissioner in July to the only predominantly black county in FL, has resigned after photos surfaced showing him in a Klan outfit. pic.twitter.com/lHdjncihzZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2022

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Moore sent his resignation letter to the governor's office on Friday.

"Please accept this notification of my resignation, effective this date of Sept. 23, 2022, from the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners," Moore wrote in the letter, per the Tallahassee Democrat. "Thank you for the opportunity to have served in the position, however for personal reasons I am no longer able to continue."

Meanwhile, Politico spoke to Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, who said he approached Moore to ask if it was indeed him in the photo. Young said he first saw the picture on Tuesday and that Moore did not deny that it was him in the photo when questioned.

"He never denied at all. Refuted nothing when I showed him the pictures," Young told Politico. "I thought he needed to resign, and I told him that."

The outlet spoke to a representative from DeSantis' office, who said that the governor's team was "in the middle of hurricane prep."

"I'm not aware of the photo you sent but Jeff did submit his resignation last week," Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director, told Politico.

Moore and representatives at DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

